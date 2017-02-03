Metro will shut down six rail stations this weekend for maintenance work, which could put an extra wrinkle into some riders' Super Bowl plans. (Published 3 hours ago)

A major work project will affect the Orange, Silver and Blue lines for the weekend, Metro said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Silver Line will run every 15 minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only. Riders should transfer to the Orange Line to complete their trips.

Orange and Blue line trains will run operate in two segments Saturday and Sunday: between Vienna and Foggy Bottom every 15 minutes, and between Eastern Market and New Carrollton every 15 minutes. Free shuttle bus service will replace all trains between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market stations both days.

The following stations will be closed this weekend:

Farragut West

McPherson Square

Federal Triangle

Smithsonian

Federal Center Southwest

Capitol South

In addition, the lower level platforms at the Metro Center and L'Enfant Plaza stations will also be closed.

Metro said riders should add up to 45 minutes to any trips through the affected area.

In addition, Red Line trains will run every 18 minutes this weekend, with shorter waits between Farragut North and Silver Spring from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Metro said. The changes to the Red Line will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through closing Sunday night.

Yellow and Green line trains will run at regular weekend intervals.