After a Maryland man sent a check to a relative in Georgia, someone else cashed it in New York, and it took months to get the money reimbursed.

“I was notified by my nephew that his grandson had been in a boating accident and lost a leg,” Jim Powers said.

So he dropped a $500 check in the mail to help with medical expenses, but his nephew in Georgia never received it, Powers said.

“So I looked at my bank account online and saw that the check had been cashed,” he said.

A few years ago, a pickpocket racked up thousands of dollars on his credit cards in a matter of hours.

“Within a few days those charges were taken off my accounts,” he said.

So he expected the same response this time.

“I was quite upset and thought the bank could do something quickly,” he said.

He said he filed a claim with his bank, United, and was told it would take 90 days to investigate and process his refund.

After three months, he started checking in with United Bank regularly, sometimes daily.

After about six months, he contacted NBC4 Responds.

“And approximately a week or 10 days later, I was notified that the money had been deposited into my bank account,” he said.

The unendorsed check had been deposited at a JPMorgan Chase ATM in Brooklyn.

The account it was deposited into was suspended immediately, the bank said.

United Bank said a number of things can hold up reimbursement but declined to comment on Powers’ case.

Even though we're writing fewer checks, thieves still look out for them, the American Bankers Association said. They recommend sending money to friends and family electronically and using online banking to pay bills.

Banks said they don’t require endorsing as much anymore.

Powers sent another check to his nephew last week and it arrived safely.