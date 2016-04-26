MD Results Delayed as 4 Baltimore Polls Close Late

Results for the presidential campaign and a U.S. Senate race were delayed in Maryland Tuesday night after a judge granted an injunction to keep some polls in Baltimore City open past the 8 p.m. scheduled closing.

News4’s Chris Gordon said the judge ordered four precincts in the city to remain open until 9 p.m. The injunction was filed by attorney Billy Murphy on behalf of U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski.

Edwards campaign press secretary Ben Gedis told WBAL-TV reporter Kai Reed the judge ruled any poll location opening 45 minutes or more late would be remain open the same amount of the delay, up to 9 p.m.

Linda Lamone, state administrator for the Maryland State Board of Elections said two precincts in Baltimore opened more than an hour late and 12 opened less than one hour late.

The locations are John Eager Howard Elementary School, Beth-Am Synagogue, Oliver Multi-Purpose Center and Pimlico Elementary School.

Montgomery County Board of Elections said because of the Baltimore City situation, they would not be able to release results until 9 p.m. Prince George's County also will not release results until all polls are closed.

The Associated Press said the State Board of Elections will not release any results while any polling places remain open.

The court proceedings were delayed after a small fire in the courthouse forced evacuation of the building. No one was hurt, and the small fire was quickly extinguished.