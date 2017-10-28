Whether you prefer horrifying haunts or a boo-zy bar crawl, the D.C. area has something for you do this Halloween.

Check out these events in and around the District.

(Looking for more kid friendly fun? Check out these 13 Halloween events that are perfect for families.)

HAUNTED HOUSES & FESTIVALS

Madhaunter's Madhouse

Workhouse Prison, 9518 Workhouse Road, Lorton, Virginia

Oct. 27-29, 31

Prepare to get spooked at this haunted house, located inside a former prison in Lorton. Although the Lorton Workhouse is now an arts center, it's been transformed into a creepy attraction for weekends this October. The tour is recommended for ages 13 and up. Attendees should wear sneakers and dress appropriately as the event takes place both indoors and outdoors. Tickets are $20.

Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion

Doswell, Virginia

Select dates through Oct. 29

The Halloween Haunt at King's Dominion offers eight mazes, five scare zones and several spooky shows. Try Blackout, a maze that is 99 percent dark... so you'll never see what's coming next. Or stop by the creepy Cleaver Brothers’ Carnival. Each night, visitors can watch as the Overlord unleashes his minions to terrorize unsuspecting guests in "Overlord's Resurrection." Many of the park's rides will also be available for guests seeking a different type of thrill.



Fright Fest at Six Flags America

Upper Malboro, Maryland

Select days through Oct. 29

With thrilling rides, haunted houses and live performances, Six Flag America's annual Fright Fest promises scares that are not for the faint of heart. In addition to rides and wandering ghouls, there will be shows featuring mystifying magic, music and dancing, and epic terror. Some programs include "bloody" violence and graphic images, so viewer discretion is advised.

Field of Screams

Olney, Maryland

Select dates through Nov. 4

With four haunted attractions, Field of Screams in Olney bills itself as the "number one scream park" in the DMV.



Ocean City Screams

Ocean City, Maryland

Select dates through Oct. 31

The makers of Scream City also host events at other locations in Maryland. Ocean City Screams hopes to bring horror to the Eastern Shore with an old cargo ship turned state-of-the-art haunted house.

Fear Forest

Select dates through Oct. 31

Harrisonburg Virginia

Visitors to this Harrisonburg, Virginia, location can take a trip into the Fear Forest or fight off zombies as they attempt to escape a pulse-pounding corn maze. Tickets are $16 for one attraction or $20 for admission to both. Because of sudden scares, loud noises, simulated violence and extreme darkness, Fear Forest is not recommended for children under 12 or the faint of heart.





HAPPY HOURS & BAR CRAWLS

Nightmare on M Street

Oct. 28, 2 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dupont Circle and Gallery Place

The annual Nightmare on M Street bar crawl promises to be "an evening of treats and terror." Bars including James Hoban's and Sign of the Whale will be offering cover-free admission and seven hours of specials, including $3 Coors Lights, $4 Redd's Apple Ales and $5 Three Olives mixed drinks.

DC Halloween Crawl

Oct. 28, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Dupont Circle

Bar hop through Dupont on Sat. Oct. 28 for this Halloween-themed bar crawl. More than 15 bars -- including James Hoban's, Mad Hatter and Heist -- will be offering food and drink specials from noon to 5 p.m. Bust out your scariest or most creative costume because the most festively dressed attendees will win prizes. Early bird tickets are $20, but go up to $40 the day of the event.

Bethesda Bar Crawl

Bethesda, Maryland

Oct. 28 and 29, 7 p.m.

You can also "trick or treat like a grown up" during Bethesda's two-night bar crawl event. For $25, witches and wizards can get glow necklaces, raffle entries and drink specials at five or more Bethesda bars beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets also include entry to the after-party and Uber discounts for a safe ride home.

Night of the Living Zoo

Smithsonian's National Zoo, 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW

Oct. 27, 6:30-10 p.m.

Adults can partake in some fun at the National Zoo's Night of the Living Zoo on Friday, Oct. 27. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include live music, dancing, craft beer and food from D.C. food trucks. You have to be at least 21 to attend this "wicked night of fun." (Sorry, kids -- but hey, there's Boo at the Zoo just for you, Oct. 20-22).

HA!lloween at Bier Baron Tavern

1523 22nd St. NW

Oct. 31, 6:30-10 p.m.

For the fourth year, the tavern hosts HA!lloween, a show that includes beer, jokes from a lineup of local comics and a costume competition. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets purchased in advanced are $10, or $13 in cash at the door. A percentage of the proceeds from the event will go to United for Puerto Rico.





COSTUME PARADES

Vienna's Annual Halloween Parade

Maple Avenue, Vienna, Virginia

Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

The town of Vienna will be holding its annual Halloween parade on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Kids can walk in the parade to show off their costumes, and the Town Council will recognize the best floats, performers and classic cars at a November meeting.

Alsatia Mummers Parade

141 West Washington St., Hagerstown, Maryland

Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

Hagerstown's 92nd Alsatia Mummers Parade features floats, local marching bands, classic cars and of course, costumes. The parade will take place rain or shine.

Del Ray Halloween Parade

Mount Vernon Avenue to the Mount Vernon Recreation Center at Mount Vernon and Commonwealth Avenues in Alexandria, Virginia

Oct. 28, 2 p.m.

The parade is celebrating its 21st year with hot dogs, apple cider and cookies. Try to win one of the parades' awards, including for the best pet costume and the best decorated stroller. All the activities for the parade are free.





DC-AREA HALLOWEEN MOVIE SHOWINGS

"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" Screening

Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE

Nov. 3

Feed your post-Halloween candy hangover with this classic. Enjoy a drive-in screening of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" Nov. 3 at Union Market. The movie will start at 8 p.m. It's free, but parking will cost $10.

Angelika Pop-Up's Hitchcocktober

Oct. 26 and 31, 7 p.m.

Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE

The Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market is hosting Hitchcocktober, which will feature classic Hitchcock films throughout the month. Go get terrified by "Vertigo" or "Notorious," and finish Halloween night with "Psycho"!

"Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the E Street Cinema

Landmark E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW

Oct. 27-29 at midnight

Dress up as your favorite Rocky character and enjoy this iconic movie at Landmark E Street Cinema. The show will be held (as tradition requires) at midnight, on two of the scariest weekends of the year: Friday the 13th weekend and Halloween weekend.

Halloween on Screen at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center

8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Maryland

Oct. 27-Nov. 2

The American Film Institute is screening some well-known Halloween and horror classics, including "Night of the Living Dead" and "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror." The theatre will also show screenings of '70s cult classics, "Phantasm: Remastered" and "Suspiria."





GHOST TOURS

Alexandria's Original Ghost and Graveyard Tour

Select dates, year-round

Ramsay House Visitors Center, 221 King St., Alexandria

This tour through historic Old Town Alexandria is led by guides dressed in 18th-century garb. They'll tell you tales of vengeful ghosts, romance, unsolved mysteries and local folklore. The tour is appropriate for ages 9 and up.

White House Ghost Tour Pub Crawl

Various dates in October; 8:30-11 p.m.

Downtown D.C.

For those who are 21 and up, take a private White House ghost tour and pub crawl. Your costumed guide will meet you downtown and lead you towards the White House, all the way telling you about ghost sightings, unexplained mysteries and historical events. You will visit up to 4 historically-haunted pubs and can even visit Rum Row and hear stories of Prohibition. Tickets are $28 per person and must be reserved in advance. The whole tour is approximately two and a half hours. Beverages must be bought at your own expense.

Alexandria Ghost Tour Pub Crawl

Various dates in October; 8:30 p.m.

Chadwick's, 203 Strand St., Alexandria Waterfront

Visit Alexandria in the evening to be privately guided along the waterfront and hear about the haunted history of Old Town Alexandria. During the tour, you'll visit up to four haunted pubs as well as the Carlyle house, one of the oldest mansions in town. Tickets are $25 per person and must be reserved in advance. The whole tour is approximately two hours. The cost of beverages is not included in the ticket price.

Ghosts of LaFayette Park

Nightly at 8 p.m.

Tours leave from the Dolley Madison House, 1520 H St. NW

On this tour, you'll be led through D.C.'s Lafayette Park, also called "Tragedy Square" for its bloody and spooky history. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Children younger than 6 get in free. The tour is approximately 90 minutes.

Capitol Hill Haunts

Nightly at 9 p.m.

Tours leave from the corner of 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Ave. SE

On this tour, you'll learn that some of D.C.'s most famous sites are also some of its most haunted. Hear all about ghosts of former lawmakers and presidents. Learn the hidden haunted history of the Supreme Court Building, the Library of Congress, and the US Capitol. Tours are offered nightly at 9 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Children younger than 6 get in free. The tour is approximately 90 minutes.

Soul Strolls

Oct. 27 and 28

Historic Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E St. SE

Tour the Congressional Cemetery in this exclusive event. Offered only four nights, this tour will bring you through this historical cemetery to hear just what its residents, from members of Congress to suffragists, have to say. Tours are an hour long; beer, wine and cider will be for sale. Tour-goers are encouraged to bring flashlights and to wear sturdy shoes, as they will be going off the beaten path. Tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger. They also have a VIP option if you want to visit a speakeasy sponsored by Green Hat Gin.

Scary DC

Throughout the Halloween season, Scary DC offers both public and private tours through various places in the District sure to spook you. Tour Capitol Hill, Lafayette Square or go on a haunted pub crawl. Go through the haunted history of D.C. with an animated tour guide. Tours are appropriate for all ages. Each tour costs $25 per person, or $15 for students, kids and seniors.

National Building Museum Ghost Tours

Select Dates through Oct. 31

National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW

Did you know that the National Building Museum, home to many historical artifacts, has some... unexplained secrets? Tour the haunted building with the lights out to hear more during exclusive tours offered throughout October. Tickets are required and tours are recommended for ages 12 and up.

Ghost Story Tour: Haunted Lafayette Square

Fridays and Saturdays in October

Tours leave from 16th and H streets NW, next to St. John's Church



Tour one of D.C.'s most haunted sites, Lafayette Square, and hear all about the ghosts that allegedly plague it. You can meet your tour guide Fridays or Saturdays in October at 7:30 p.m. next to St. John's Church to purchase tickets, or get them online in advance. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children younger than 16.

The Most Haunted Houses Tour

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31

Tours leave from 1799 New York Ave. NW

Visit D.C.'s most haunted houses in this walking tour, which brings participants to the homes around Lafayette Park as they relive the night of Abraham Lincoln's assassination, hear about Navy hero Stephen Decatur and visit what many to consider the most haunted home in all of Washington, the Octagon. Tours are offered every Friday and Saturday; tickets are $20.

Zombie Escape

Oct. 28, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Carlyle House, 121 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria, Virginia

The escape room event,which is inspired by "The Walking Dead," comes alive with zombies creeping and crawling outside of the Carlyle House. Groups of four have 20 minutes to solve a series of challenges to get all the supplies they need to survive the zombie apocalypse. The tickets are $30 per person.