Three people found dead inside a home in McLean, Virginia, on Friday died in a double murder-suicide, police say.

The bodies were found Friday in a house on the 1300 block of Windy Hill Road.

On Saturday, police identified those killed as 48-year-old Shirley Zhou, 16-year-old James Wenjie Chen and 52-year-old Hong Chen.

Fairfax County police believe Hong Chen fatally shot Zhou, his wife, and James, his son. Police are continuing to investigate and said autopsies will be done to determine the victims' exact cause and manner of death.

Friday, a family member had attempted to contact the family and visited the house when he or she was unable to make contact, a Fairfax County police representative said.

The family member saw a body through a window of the home and called for help. Police responded and discovered the bodies inside.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Spooner at (703) 246-7800, or contact Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637). Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at (703) 691-2131.