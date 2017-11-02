2nd Man Charged With Setting Pregnant Woman on Fire

The family of man accused of setting his pregnant girlfriend on fire says he is incapable of doing something so awful. The man was recently accepted to be a D.C. firefighter. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017)

Man Accused of Setting Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire Was Accepted to be Firefighter

Police arrested a second man accused of helping set a pregnant woman on fire, causing her to deliver her baby early and suffer severe burns.

Jonathan Edward Miller, 27, of Temple Hills, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, police said.

Police say Miller assisted the woman's boyfriend, who is also charged with attempted murder in the case.

34-year-old Laquinn Phillips, of Southeast D.C., was previously charged related to the attack on Andrea Grinage, who was severely burned and forced to deliver her baby early.

Phillips is being held without bond and is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, arson, assault and several related charges, police said.

On Sept. 6, Prince George's County police officers and firefighters found Grinage with critical burns on a large part of her body while responding to a fire at her Capitol Heights apartment.

Grinage told police Phillips doused her with a flammable liquid inside her apartment and set her on fire. She also told police that he may have been on his way to D.C. to possibly harm one of her relatives, Prince George's County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said at a September news conference.

Phillips cried as he listened to the charges against him in court Sept. 13. Phillips' family said he was incapable of doing such a crime.

"This is not my son. My son could not have done a heinous crime like this," Pamela Phillips said. "He’s being portrayed as this monster."

Phillips is a personal trainer who runs a boot camp and was recently accepted to be a firefighter with the D.C. Fire Department. His future with the department is pending the outcome of the case.

"We’ve seen it enough to know, again, that even a person who has never been involved will make an irrational decision based on a temporary emotion," Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said.

Aslobrooks said Phillips could also face charges for the attempted murder of the unborn child who was prematurely delivered after the alleged attack. The baby girl was named Journey Aaliyah Grinage.

Phillip's attorney, Wyndal Gordon, said his client is not guilty.

"The timeline is inconsistent with the evidence that we’ve been able to uncover thus far. So, we don’t know what’s going on," Gordon said.

Grinage had filed for at least one protective order against the man in the past year.

Court records show that a temporary no-contact order was granted against Phillips on April 13, 2017. The order was dismissed after the unnamed petitioner did not come to court.