25-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Southeast DC

Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Southeast D.C. overnight.

A passerby found the victim, Antoinios Deangelo Butler, lying in the street in the 4600 block of E. Capitol Street, D.C. police said. The passerby flagged down officers about midnight, who found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Butler was taken to a hospital, where he died.

He was a resident of Southeast D.C.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Those wishing to remain anonymous may send text messages to 50411.