The 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious in a pool with his twin sister Saturday has died.

The little boy died Monday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

A family member found the twins unconscious in a pool at a home located on Acorn Court about 10:43 a.m. Saturday.

Both children were taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, where the girl was pronounced dead Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation.