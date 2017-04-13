A 2-year-old boy has died and his 5-year-old brother is serioulsy injured after a tree fell on them in La Plata, Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff's Office says.

The boys' father was cutting down a tree in the family's backyard in the 8900 block of Turkey Hill Road Thursday evening when the tree suddenly turned toward the children, who were watching about 50 feet away, authorities said.

Both children were flown to a hospital, where the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.