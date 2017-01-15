2 Stabbed in Fight on Reston High School Soccer Field

Two men were stabbed Sunday after an argument on the soccer field. Fairfax County police responded to the fields at South Lakes High School in Reston, Virginia. News4's Darcy Spencer has more on the condition of the victims. (Published Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017)

Two men are injured after a stabbing at a high school soccer field in Reston, Virginia, police and fire officials say.

Fairfax County police said about 2:20 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the stabbing at 11400 block of South Lakes Dr. at South Lakes High School.

Two groups were playing soccer when an argument escalated and a suspect took out a knife and stabbed two men, police said.

One 23-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is now stable and in non-life threatening condition, police said.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed in the leg and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect who ran off. They said the suspect may drive a blue Subaru STI.

No students from South Lakes High School were involved and there is no threat to public safety, police said.

