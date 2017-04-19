2 Men Reported Missing in DC in Separate Cases

Two men have been reported missing in separate cases in D.C., in addition to several missing teens. (Find information on the missing teens here.)

Tucker Clarke, 32, was last seen Friday in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Clarke was last seen wearing tan pants, a white T-shirt and high-top Converse sneakers.

David Dix, 55, was last seen Monday in the 1400 block of N Street NW. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has blue eyes and black and gray hair with a gray beard. Dix was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark blue polo shirt and black flip-flops.

Both men are described as critically missing people.

Anyone with information on either man's whereabouts is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.