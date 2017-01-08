2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery D.C. Crash

Two people died in a fiery crash in northeast Washington Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS received a call about the rollover crash in the 3500 block of New York Avenue NE before 4 a.m.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz lost control and struck a guardrail, police said. His two passengers were ejected from the car.

The passengers -- 23-year-old Tyrone Tyrell Waters and 34-year-old Michael Waters -- died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with critical burns.

The crash remains under investigation.