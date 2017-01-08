2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery D.C. Crash | NBC4 Washington
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery D.C. Crash

By Matthew Stabley

    Two people died in a fiery crash in northeast Washington Saturday morning.

    D.C. Fire and EMS received a call about the rollover crash in the 3500 block of New York Avenue NE before 4 a.m.

    The driver of a Mercedes-Benz lost control and struck a guardrail, police said. His two passengers were ejected from the car.

    The passengers -- 23-year-old Tyrone Tyrell Waters and 34-year-old Michael Waters -- died at the scene.

    The driver was taken to a hospital with critical burns.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Published at 9:11 AM EST on Jan 7, 2017 | Updated at 1:24 PM EST on Jan 8, 2017
