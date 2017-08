Two crashes involving trucks are causing delays on Interstate 95 northbound Wednesday morning.

The first crash happened Tuesday night near Exit 148 in Quantico, Virginia. A second truck was involved in a crash two exists away in Triangle, Virginia.

Police have not released any details about either crash, but cleanup continues in the area.

Two left lanes are open, but delays are extensive.

Stay with News4 on-air and online for more on this developing story.