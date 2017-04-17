A man experiencing a mental health crisis has barricaded himself inside his Fairfax County home, and police believe two children may be inside the home with him.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Culpepper Road in the Alexandria section of the county at 8 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check.

Police have paperwork authorizing them to take the resident into custody for an evaluation, but the man refused to come out when they arrived.

Police say two children could be inside the home, and the man could be armed.

"We're trying to help. Just come out. We're not trying to hurt you. We're just trying to help," Fairfax County police spokeswoman Tawny Wright said.

