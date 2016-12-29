18-Year-Old Man Arrested in Attempted Rape at DC Grand Hyatt

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in an attempted rape at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Northwest D.C. last month, police say.

Ernesto Agustin Mendoza was charged Thursday with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse while armed, according to D.C. police.

On Nov. 26, a woman told police the suspect held a knife to her throat at the hotel in the 1000 block of H St. NW and demanded she take off her clothes. The woman tried to fight off the suspect and during the struggle, the man grabbed her hair and pulled some of it from her scalp.

She was able to run away from the attacker, who eventually fled the hotel.

WTOP reports police tracked the suspect's Metro use and got a lead about Mendoza’s whereabouts on Monday. Metro Transit Police caught him at the Landover Metro station.