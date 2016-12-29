Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old boy who has mental disabilities, they said.

Elliott Byrum was last seen in front of the North Point Giant grocery store in Reston, Virginia, about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. He did not report for work.

"We have reason to believe he may be in danger due to mental disabilities and his family is concerned for his well being," police said in a release Thursday morning.

Byrum is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing his Giant grocery store T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill Woolf at 703-246-4059 or the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-865-411-TIPS.