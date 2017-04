A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in Southeast D.C., police say.

Sade Williams was last seen Friday in the 5500 block of Call Place SE.

She is described as a black firl who is 5 feet 6 inches and 175 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing tan school uniform pants.

Anyone with information about Sade's whereabouts should all (202) 727-9099 or 911.