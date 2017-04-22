15-Year-Old Girl Missing in Northeast DC

D.C. police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Thursday in Northeast.

De'avanni Nicholson was last seen in the 1900 block of West Virginia Avenue NE. She was reported missing on Friday.

De'avanni is described as a black girl with a medium complexion who is 5 feet 2 inches and 145 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and shoulder length braids. De'avanni was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jean shorts and pink Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or 911.