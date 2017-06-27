14-Year-Old Airlifted From Cruise Ship Near Ocean City

A 14-year-old boy was medically evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard transported the boy by helicopter from the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway 430 miles east of the beach city after ship captains alerted them that the teen was having "appendicitis-like symptoms," according to a release from the Coast Guard.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130J aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina were dispatched to the ship.

The helicopter crew hoisted both the boy and his grandmother from the ship and brought the boy to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. His grandmother went to accompany him to the hospital, the release said.

Video from the Coast Guard shows a helicopter hovering over the ship and raising and lowering a hoisting device.

Information on the boy's current condition was not immediately available.