13-Year-Old DC Girl Missing Since Friday

Osharna Pittman, 13, was last seen in the 4600 block of Benning Rd. SE.

A 13-year-old girl from Southeast D.C. has been missing for five days, police say.

Osharna Pittman was last seen in the 4600 block of Benning Rd. SE about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Osharna is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes, dark brown hair in a pony tail and a medium complexion.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweater, a green and blue coat and pink booth slippers.

Police ask that anyone who has seen Osharna call Youth and Family Services at (202) 576-6768 or the Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.