13-Year-Old Boy Missing in DC

    Metropolitan Police Department

    A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in D.C., police say.

    Shawn Weldon was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen in the 1000 block of Maryland Ave. NE, according to D.C. police.

    He is described as a black boy who is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

    Police do not have a clothing description at this time.

    Anyone with information about Shawn's whereabouts is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

    Published 12 minutes ago
