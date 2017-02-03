12-Year-Old Boy Missing in DC | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x

12-Year-Old Boy Missing in DC

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Metropolitan Police Department

    D.C. police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old boy missing since Thursday morning.

    Melvin Johnson was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Howard Place NW.

    Johnson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. Johnson was wearing a red shirt, navy pants and a blue jacket.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

    Published 46 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices