12-Year-Old Boy Missing in DC

D.C. police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old boy missing since Thursday morning.

Melvin Johnson was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Howard Place NW.

Johnson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. Johnson was wearing a red shirt, navy pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.