11-Year-Old Girl Missing in Northeast DC

An 11-year-old girl has gone missing in Northeast D.C., police say.

Torri Gibson was last seen about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4700 block of 6th Street NE.

She is described as a black girl with a light complexion who is 4 feet 11 inches and 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has braces with powder blue rubber bands on her teeth, police said.

Her clothing description is not known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Torri's whereabouts is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or 911.