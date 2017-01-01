11-Year-Old Girl Missing From DC Since Sunday Afternoon

An 11-year-old girl went missing from Northeast D.C. on New Year's Day and police are asking for help from the public to find her.

Breaniya Todd was last seen on the 1000 block of Brentwood Road NE about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, D.C. police said. Breaniya is considered a critical missing person.

Police described her as a black female who stands about 5-foot-1, weighs about 130 pounds and wears her black hair in a fade. She has brown eyes and a mole on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, and black and yellow Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Breaniya's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or reach D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.