1 in Custody After Man, Woman Found Dead in Md. Road

One person is in custody after a man and woman were found dead along a Frederick County, Maryland, road Thursday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to Acacia Court at 5:10 a.m. for a report of an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found the victims suffering from serious injuries in the roadway.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages have not been released.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was found near the scene and taken into custody.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims knew one another.



