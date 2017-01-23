Resident Found Safe After Fire Destroys Clarksburg Home

One person who was unaccounted for after a fire tore through a home in Clarksburg, Maryland, has been found safe, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Firefighters were called to the 26400 block of Haines Road at 2:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer says the fire caused significant damage. A picture from the scene shows just the frame of the home remaining.

Piringer said one resident was unaccounted for, but that person was located nearby and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.