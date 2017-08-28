1 Dead in Hit-And-Run Crash on I-95 North

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 95 Sunday night.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 152 at 11:11 p.m., Virginia State Police say.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and the at-fault vehicle left the scene by taking the ramp for Exit 152B.

One person was killed in the crash. The victim has not been identified.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that left the scene was dark in color. The vehicle has damage to the driver's side, accrding to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-803-0026.



