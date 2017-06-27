1 Dead After Vehicle Crashes Into Pole, Flips in Md.

One person is dead after a car crashed into a pole and flipped onto its side in District Heights, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle hit a telephone pole on the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road at about 1:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said. The force from the crash snapped the pole in half and caused the car to flip onto its side.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



