1 Dead, 2 Injured in Fiery Crash in NE DC

One person has died and two others were injured in a fiery crash in Northeast Washington, D.C. Friday morning.

One person has died and two others were injured in a fiery crash in Northeast Washington, D.C. Friday morning.

The 4-vehicle crash happened on the 3600 block of New York Avenue NE just before 4 a.m.

Police have not released any details about the crash, but video from the scene showed the charred remains of at least two cars.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were taken to the hospital. A third person was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.