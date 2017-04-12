A scathing audit about problems inside the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, D.C., revealed dirty sanitary storage areas and more than $150 million in unaccounted for equipment and supplies.

The medical center lacked an effective inventory system, and $150 million in equipment and supplies were not inventoried in the past year, according to the report by the VA Office of the Inspector General.

Eighteen of the medical center's 25 sterile storage areas were found to be dirty, and no effective system was in place to ensure recalled supplies and equipment were not used on patients, according to the report.

In all, the medical center had 194 patient safety reports based on unavailable equipment or supplies since Jan. 1, 2014, according to the report.

Furthermore, the lease on a large warehouse of non-inventoried items expires at the end of the month with no plan to relocate the contents and staffing constraints could make it difficult to address the situation.

The unsanitary conditions and lack of attention to safety recalls placed patients at risk, as did a failure to ensure availability of supplies and equipment when needed, the report said. For example, a nurse reported a floor was out of tubes used to provide oxygen when a patient was in need. On a couple of ocassions in March, the Medical Center ran out of bloodlines for treating dialysis patients.

The Office of the Inspector General received a complaint about the conditions March 21, prompting inspections of the storage areas March 29-30 and April 4-6. A third inspection is planned.