Safely Dispose of Medicine on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day


    
    Several D.C.-area law enforcement agencies are participating in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

    Prescription drugs will be collected at several locations throughout the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

    Washington, D.C.

    People can take pharmaceuticals or medications to collections sites at all Metropolitan Police Department stations.

    First District Station
    101 M Street SW

    Second District Station
    3320 Idaho Ave. NW

    Third District Station
    1620 V St. NW

    Fourth District Station
    6001 Georgia Ave. NW

    Fifth District Station
    1805 Bladensburg Road NE

    Sixth District Station
    5002 Hayes St. NE

    Seventh District Station
    2455 Alabama Ave. SE

    Virginia

    The Arlington County Police Department will collect prescription drugs at these locations:

    Fire Station #1
    500 S. Glebe Road

    Fire Station #5
    1750 S. Hayes Street

    Fire Station #8
    4845 Lee Highway

    Fire Station #9
    1900 S. Walter Reed Drive

    City of Fairfax police will be collecting unwanted prescription medications and over-the-counter medicines -- no needles or syringes -- at police headquarters at 3730 Old Lee Highway.

    Maryland

    Law enforcement agencies throughout Montgomery County will be collecting.


    Published at 3:12 PM EDT on Oct 27, 2017 | Updated at 7:55 AM EDT on Oct 28, 2017
