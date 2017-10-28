Several D.C.-area law enforcement agencies are participating in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
Prescription drugs will be collected at several locations throughout the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Washington, D.C.
People can take pharmaceuticals or medications to collections sites at all Metropolitan Police Department stations.
First District Station
101 M Street SW
Second District Station
3320 Idaho Ave. NW
Third District Station
1620 V St. NW
Fourth District Station
6001 Georgia Ave. NW
Fifth District Station
1805 Bladensburg Road NE
Sixth District Station
5002 Hayes St. NE
Seventh District Station
2455 Alabama Ave. SE
Virginia
The Arlington County Police Department will collect prescription drugs at these locations:
Fire Station #1
500 S. Glebe Road
Fire Station #5
1750 S. Hayes Street
Fire Station #8
4845 Lee Highway
Fire Station #9
1900 S. Walter Reed Drive
City of Fairfax police will be collecting unwanted prescription medications and over-the-counter medicines -- no needles or syringes -- at police headquarters at 3730 Old Lee Highway.
Maryland
Law enforcement agencies throughout Montgomery County will be collecting.