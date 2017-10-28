Several D.C.-area law enforcement agencies are participating in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Prescription drugs will be collected at several locations throughout the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Washington, D.C.

People can take pharmaceuticals or medications to collections sites at all Metropolitan Police Department stations.

First District Station

101 M Street SW

Second District Station

3320 Idaho Ave. NW

Third District Station

1620 V St. NW

Fourth District Station

6001 Georgia Ave. NW

Fifth District Station

1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station

5002 Hayes St. NE

Seventh District Station

2455 Alabama Ave. SE

Virginia

The Arlington County Police Department will collect prescription drugs at these locations:

Fire Station #1

500 S. Glebe Road

Fire Station #5

1750 S. Hayes Street

Fire Station #8

4845 Lee Highway

Fire Station #9

1900 S. Walter Reed Drive

City of Fairfax police will be collecting unwanted prescription medications and over-the-counter medicines -- no needles or syringes -- at police headquarters at 3730 Old Lee Highway.

Maryland

Law enforcement agencies throughout Montgomery County will be collecting.



