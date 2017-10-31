Dark Chocolate Sold in 23 States Recalled for Undeclared Milk

A New York-based company is recalling a bunch of chocolate products, most of which were sold at Wegmans stores in nearly two dozen states, because they contain milk not declared on the list of ingredients, which could be extremely dangerous, even life-threatening, to people allergic to it.

First Source announced the voluntary recall Monday. Both packaged chocolate, coffee beans and almonds and items sold in self-service bins are affected by the recall.

The following 10 packaged items are affected:

Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds 23oz tub

Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds 11.5oz tub

Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds with Sea Salt and Turbinado Sugar 12oz tub

Wegmans Dark Chocolate Cherry-Infused Cranberries 12oz tub

Wegmans Dark Chocolate Strawberries 13.5oz tub

Alpine Valley Dark Chocolate Almonds 11.5oz tub

Circle K Favorites Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds 3.25oz bag

Tops Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds 11.5oz tub

Tops Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans 12oz tub

7 Select Dark Chocolate Turbinado Almonds with Sea Salt 2.25oz bag

Those were sold in 23 states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Texas, Vermont and Virginia from Jan. 1, 2016 to the present.

The following products sold in bulk self-service bins at grocery stores between Jan. 1, 2016 and Oct. 30, 2017 are also affected:

15 LBS Dark Chocolate Peanuts distributed to Wegmans Food Markets, Dryden Food Market, New Brighton Food Land, Punxsutawney Country Market, and Trumansburg Shur Save,

20 LBS Dark Chocolate Almonds to Wegmans Food Markets, Giant Food Store, Martin’s Food Market, and Stop N Shop

25 LBS Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans Giant Food Store, Giant Food Mart, Martin’s Food Market, Wegmans Food Market, Dryden Food Market, Orchard Fresh, Stop N Shop, and Punxsutawney Country Market

Those products were distributed in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported, and First Source says it is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution. It found out about the issue after a supplier issued its own recall because of the milk allergen. Anyone with questions can call First Source at 1-716-389-0200.