The U.S. Senate will consider breaking with tradition by paying its own interns, according to Congressional records reviewed by the News4 I-Team.

In a voluminous report detailing its plans for funding the Congress in 2018, the Senate Appropriations Committee said it will consider expanding paid internships to the “broadest possible pool” of young people seeking to intern for Congress.

The committee also is considering whether to require that senators cover the transit costs of interns who use the D.C. Metrorail and bus system. The proposal would order the Secretary of the Senate and the Senate Rules Committee to create a system to use Senate expense funds to cover the cost of intern travel to and from work.

The language in the report is new from prior years, according to U.S. Senate committee staffers.

“This is new language for the Senate to look into the feasibility of offering paid internships more broadly," one senior staffer told the I-Team. "Senate offices currently choose whether or not to offer paid internships. As a result, policies vary from office to office.”

The proposal was written by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and was approved unanimously by the committee in late July. It could be considered by the full Senate by Sept. 30, when a new funding bill must be passed.

U.S. Senate internships are often competitive to obtain and bring thousands of young people to Washington, D.C. each year. But the internships are often unpaid and a financial burden for college-age students who must pay increasingly expensive housing costs in the D.C. metropolitan area.

"Internships currently are really only available to those students who can afford to live in Washington, D.C. This excludes many qualified candidates who just simply don’t have the means," Brad Fitch, said president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation.

"Second, and most important, most congressional staff come from the pool of interns," Fitch continued. "If your employment pool is restricted to people who come from affluent families and, to be honest, are mostly white, it reduces the diversity of staff on Capitol Hill."

“Capitol Hill runs on unpaid internships," former U.S. House intern Carlos Vera said. "It’s not good for democracy or creating a diverse group of aides. This is the first proposal to change internships in years.”

A June report from Pay Our Interns, an advocacy group led by Vera that champions paid internships in Congress, said a majority of congressional offices do not offer pay their interns. The group’s report said fewer than 10 percent of U.S. House offices pay their interns, while fewer than 50 percent of U.S. Senate offices do. The report said it gathered its results by surveying congressional offices and reviewing congressional websites.

The group’s report said unpaid internships reduce diversity among top aides in the Congress.

”Obtaining a full time staff position on the Hill often requires prior internship experience, which is a cost-prohibitive criteria for entry for some students," the report says. "The cost of interning on the Hill in unpaid positions diminishes the chances for students of color and low-income students to access the intern-to-staffer pipeline, but paid positions help offset the lack of diversity.”

A 2016 investigation by the News4 I-Team revealed Congress fails to follow its own federal laws requiring the tracking of workforce diversity. Congress requires diversity tracking in the workforce for everyone through the Civil Service Reform and Equal Employment Opportunity Acts, but lawmakers don’t have to follow those laws.