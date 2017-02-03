Montgomery County's Inspector General is looking into spending by Montgomery College's president following a News4 I-Team investigation.

The I-Team investigated Dr. DeRionne Pollard after receiving complaints from staffers. School records show Pollard spent almost $160,000 on travel, meals and transportation since 2013, including sometimes for her wife, which is allowed in her contract.

The school's Board of Trustees approved that spending and an additional $70,000 on private security after, they say, the president received threats.

A spokesman said the college can afford the president's trips, which improve its visibility.

The I-Team reached out to Montgomery College for comment on the Inspector General's investigation and is waiting for a response.