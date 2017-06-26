Maryland's largest community college said it will be more transparent about travel costs for its president.

The inspector general reviewed the travel of Montgomery College President Dr. DeRionne Pollard following a News4 I-Team report. He presented those results to members of the county council Monday.

The review showed the more than $91,000 spent in travel over a more than two-year span complied with what's allowed in the president's contract.

The IG also recommended the college be more transparent with students, staff and the community about spending and start reviewing the president's travel as part of its yearly financial audit.

"I have already charged our community engagement committee to work with our communications vice president and make sure we can become more transparent to the community so they will know the kinds of things the president does, why she does it and where she does it and the results of it," Montgomery College Board of Trustees Chair Marsha Suggs Smith said.

A college spokesperson said the board chair also will review the president's expenses and is pleased the IG report showed no improprieties with spending.

The college's complete statement:

The Montgomery College Board of Trustees is pleased that the Inspector General's report released June 6, 2017 cites no improprieties with the Montgomery College President's spending practices. This finding is consistent with the Board's ongoing oversight of spending at the College. The Board is taking the report, and its recommendations as a whole, into consideration as it works to consistently adopt and implement best practices for careful stewardship of the College and its resources. The Board has already undertaken measures 1) to better communicate the president's role, activities, and travel in support of the College's mission and 2) for the Board chair to review the president's expense reimbursement requests. This will supplement the existing regular reports that the president makes to the board on her activities and travels. The Board appreciates the investment of the time and resources the Inspector General made in this review.

