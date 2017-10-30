A Montgomery County judge sentenced a former director of security at a Maryland high school to 18 months in prison for the sex abuse of a student.

After his prison sentence, Mark Yantsos, a former employee at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, will be placed on five years of supervised probation.

Yantsos will be added to the state sex offender registry and is prohibited from having future employment involving children.

He was the subject of an August News4 I-Team report, which detailed the growing number of unlicensed school personnel who have admitted sex offenses with local children. According to charging documents in his case, Yantsos plied the teenage student with gifts while engaging in a sexual relationship with her.

Yantsos has been in custody at the Montgomery County jail in Clarksburg while awaiting today’s sentencing. Prosecutors said he was jailed because he violated a court to stay away from the victim, after his arrest.