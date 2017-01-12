Days after a man opened fire in a D.C. pizzeria because police say he believed Hillary Clinton was running a child sex ring there, another man is accused of threatening a pizzeria located on the same block.

Court records reviewed by News4 said Yusif Jones of Louisiana called Besta Pizza on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. and made a threat.

“I’m coming there to finish what the other guy didn’t. I’m coming there to save the kids," he said, according to the records.

The filings say the incident occurred on Dec. 7, two days after the high-profile arrest of a gunman inside Comet Ping Pong. The filings say the threat was made in the late morning to an employee who picked up the phone.

According to court filings, investigators questioned Jones about whether he was aware of the false Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

“Yes I heard of it. It’s on the internet," he reportedly responded.

"Yes, I do believe it,” the court records say he later said.

Jones was scheduled for a court appearance in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Thursday to face a federal criminal charge. His plea in the case was not listed in court filings.

An attorney for Jones was not listed, and phone calls to Jones went unanswered.

The false Pizzagate conspiracy theory gained worldwide attention in recent months. Posts to Facebook and Reddit claimed Comet Ping Pong, a family-friendly restaurant, was the home base of a child sex abuse ring run by Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign chair, John Podesta.

Multiple businesses in the area reported receiving threatening calls and emails.