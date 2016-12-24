While signs of the holiday season spread all across the nation's capital, unique celebrations are also going on at the many embassies in the area.

Celebrate Christmas around the world without leaving your home by watching News4’s visits to the embassies of Norway, Panama, Indonesia and Russia.

Norway

Christmas on Embassy Row: Norway Ambassador Kåre R. Aas shares Norway's Christmas decorations, flavors and other traditions with News4's Barbara Harrison. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

Russia

Christmas on Embassy Row: Russia Ambassador Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak, with help from children from the embassy school, shows News4's Barbara Harrison Russia's holiday traditions. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

Panama

Christmas on Embassy Row: Panama Ambassador Emanuel Gonzalez Revilla and his wife, Luciana, explain how many of Panama’s Christmas customs are imported from North America, just like many of the country’s Christmas trees. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

Indonesia

Christmas on Embassy Row: Indonesia Indonesian Ambassador Budi Bowoleksono, his wife, Reshanty, and son, Lebdo, celebrate the holiday with friends and countrymen of many of the faiths practiced on the world's largest island nation. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)