While signs of the holiday season spread all across the nation's capital, unique celebrations are also going on at the many embassies in the area.
Celebrate Christmas around the world without leaving your home by watching News4’s visits to the embassies of Norway, Panama, Indonesia and Russia.
Norway
Christmas on Embassy Row: NorwayAmbassador Kåre R. Aas shares Norway's Christmas decorations, flavors and other traditions with News4's Barbara Harrison. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)
Russia
Christmas on Embassy Row: RussiaAmbassador Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak, with help from children from the embassy school, shows News4's Barbara Harrison Russia's holiday traditions. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)
Panama
Christmas on Embassy Row: PanamaAmbassador Emanuel Gonzalez Revilla and his wife, Luciana, explain how many of Panama’s Christmas customs are imported from North America, just like many of the country’s Christmas trees. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)
Indonesia
Christmas on Embassy Row: IndonesiaIndonesian Ambassador Budi Bowoleksono, his wife, Reshanty, and son, Lebdo, celebrate the holiday with friends and countrymen of many of the faiths practiced on the world's largest island nation. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)
Published at 9:48 PM EST on Dec 24, 2016 | Updated at 9:50 PM EST on Dec 24, 2016